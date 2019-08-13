$40 Million!! How can a person blow through that much money? Well, T Pain did it and he’s explaining how it happened.

T Pain explained that he had about $40 million in his bank account, but ended up with nothing after making poor business decisions. According to HipHopDX, T-Pain said, “That’s when I was running out of money. That’s when my accountant was like, ‘Dude, you just bought a Bugatti, you’re out of money.’ And I was like, ‘No I’m not. I got this house I wanna get. I got this other house for my assistants, for my runners and producers. o we bought a house after that and we just started going crazy with money, and I wasn’t paying attention to it. I thought if I didn’t have access to my own accounts then I wouldn’t have to look at it. So you know what I’m saying? It was bad business choices.”

When asked what Pain meant by “broke,” he continued, “I had to borrow money to get my kids Burger King. It was a lot of bad investments. [I got into] real estate. I was letting my manager do it and he was way more optimistic than I was. He would buy complete dumps and think that we could just paint and we should be fine. Never sold anything I ever bought. These were terrible neighborhoods in Florida [laughs]. Yep, crackhouse for sure. Still a crackhouse right now.”

He added, “You get back up and you learn.”

Wow! And that is how you successfully mismanage your money. Glad you’re back on your feet T Pain.

T Pain Reveals How He Blew Through $40 Million! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 100.3: