CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

T Pain Reveals How He Blew Through $40 Million!

Gig-It Launch Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

$40 Million!! How can a person blow through that much money? Well, T Pain did it and he’s explaining how it happened.

YouTube Comedy Week Presents 'The Big Live Comedy Show' - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

T Pain explained that he had about $40 million in his bank account, but ended up with nothing after making poor business decisions. According to HipHopDX, T-Pain said, “That’s when I was running out of money. That’s when my accountant was like, ‘Dude, you just bought a Bugatti, you’re out of money.’ And I was like, ‘No I’m not. I got this house I wanna get. I got this other house for my assistants, for my runners and producers. o we bought a house after that and we just started going crazy with money, and I wasn’t paying attention to it. I thought if I didn’t have access to my own accounts then I wouldn’t have to look at it. So you know what I’m saying? It was bad business choices.”

When asked what Pain meant by “broke,” he continued, “I had to borrow money to get my kids Burger King. It was a lot of bad investments. [I got into] real estate. I was letting my manager do it and he was way more optimistic than I was. He would buy complete dumps and think that we could just paint and we should be fine. Never sold anything I ever bought. These were terrible neighborhoods in Florida [laughs]. Yep, crackhouse for sure. Still a crackhouse right now.”

He added, “You get back up and you learn.”

Wow! And that is how you successfully mismanage your money. Glad you’re back on your feet T Pain.

T Pain Reveals How He Blew Through $40 Million! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close