Twitter user KB Strawder Jr. initially shared a video of himself gifting his father with tickets to the concert of one of his favorite artists! Now his dream is fulfilled, tenfold.
Back in June, Strawder treated his dad to a Janet Jackson show in Las Vegas. His dad flew out of his seat.
People on Twitter began to tag the singer in the comments, hoping she would see. And well, we think she saw it!
The pop-star went a step further and surprised the father after the show…
A Man’s Janet Jackson Backstage Surprise For His Father Goes Viral [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
