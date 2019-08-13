CLOSE
Shero: 3-Year-Old Uses Lemonade Stand Profits To Buy Diapers For Mothers At Homeless Shelter

Sheroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages and three-year-old Ava Lewis just flexed her superhero muscle. The Durham toddler began selling lemonade outside her mother’s salon The Lather Lounge and soon began drawing large crowds who ordered gallons of the refreshing drink, local news station ABC 11 reports.

Ava then used her profits to buy diapers and bottles for mothers in need. The high demand for Ava’s lemonade keeps customers popping up at all times of the day, even when the salon is closed.

“I said I was going to retire early,” Ava’s mom Maggie said. “I guess Ava is going to have me retire sooner than that. People have been popping up even when we close.”

Ava and her mom Maggie reached their goal and were able to contribute several boxes of baby wipes and a box of diapers to the Good Samaritan Inn, which houses 130 women and children each night.

“It just means the world to us to see a young person…that is thinking of others,” said inn director Gail Mills. “And is selling her lemonade to have the funds to buy the diapers and the wipes — it just makes my day. Such a heartwarming experience to meet little Ava and to see how her mother is teaching her at such a young age to care for others and to share her blessing with people who are having a hard time.”

Read more about this heartwarming story, here.

