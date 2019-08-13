POWER MOVES!: Jay-Z Teams Up With NFL For Music & Social Justice Campaign

Jay-Z has done it again! His Roc Nation imprint has formed an alliance with the NFL for a new music and social justice campaign that will allow Roc Nation to co-produce the NFL halftime show and choose the performers for other NFL events and content.

via NYTimes

The deal with Roc Nation, the rapper’s entertainment and sports company, calls for the firm to be the N.F.L.’s “live music entertainment strategist,” a role that will see Roc Nation and Jay-Z consulting on entertainment, including the Super Bowl halftime show, and contributing to the league’s activism campaign, Inspire Change.

The N.F.L. is keen to portray the Roc Nation deal as a way to bring more high-profile entertainers to its events. It also represents an effort to quiet the long-running controversy over its handling of players kneeling or sitting during the national anthem — most notably by Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback — and to form a bond with its most vigilant and influential critics.