CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Partnership Between NFL and Jay-Z Reportedly in the Works

TIDAL X: 1020

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Jay-Z may have said no to the Superbowl, but he has apparently said yes to a partnership with the NFL.

Details behind the deal are minimal right now, but according to Front Office Sports, Roc Nation is planning to go public with the news during a press conference Wednesday.

Roc Nation’s sports unit is already home to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Other clients include Kyrie Irving, CC Sabathia, Dez Bryant and boxing champions Miguel Cotto and Andre Ward.

The NFL has been marred with public scrutiny ranging from how it handles player protests to domestic violence and concussions. Jay-Z on board could help the league sharpen its image on and off the field.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Partnership Between NFL and Jay-Z Reportedly in the Works was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close