Lonzo Ball Shows Off New Tattoo Sleeve ft. Obama, MLK, Malcolm X & Other Black History Icons

For the finishing touch, he also added the late Nipsey Hussle's favorite slogan #TheMarathonContinues.

Lonzo Ball's New Tattoo Sleeve Is A Homage To Black History Icons

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Lonzo Ball’s NBA career hasn’t lived up to what his dad LaVar Ball hyped up to be yet, but he’s making the most of it. The latest addition to the New Orleans Pelicans via trade showed off his new tattoo sleeve, and it’s a homage to Black History’s biggest icons.

The Pelican’s point guard is letting the world know he appreciated all that those before him have down. At the same time, acknowledging there is more work to be done. The tattoo was done by Southern California tattoo artist Steve Butcher who shared the finished product to his Instagram page. The Black History collage features our forever  President, Barack Obama, MLB legend Jackie Robinson, Civil Rights icons Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr.and Malcolm X. For the finishing touch, he also added the late Nipsey Hussle’s favorite slogan #TheMarathonContinues.

The entire sleeve is a stunning piece of art with great detail as you can see in the post below.

The new tattoo follows Ball covering up his BBB (Big Baller Brand) body art. He claims it reminded him of dad’s friend and former business partner Alan Foster. Lonzo accused Foster accused stealing $1.5 million from him earlier in the year before leaving fans speculating he was signing with a deal with Nike in an Instagram post.

Moving on to bigger and better #MyOwnMan

Whatever the case, we just looking forward to seeing what Lonzo and his new teammate Zion Williamson do on the basketball court this upcoming season.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty

Lonzo Ball Shows Off New Tattoo Sleeve ft. Obama, MLK, Malcolm X & Other Black History Icons was originally published on hiphopwired.com

