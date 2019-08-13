Canton Has Been Named Home of the Worst Drivers in Ohio!

Each city and state has its share of bad drivers. Every day, you see it on the road how people operate their vehicles.

One study, however, shows how one Ohio city really takes the cake when it comes to bad, and even worse drivers. Even making the top five in the “worse drivers” category.

From News5Cleveland.com:

The city of Canton has the worst drivers in the state and fourth worst in the entire country, according to a study by insurance quote comparison website Insurify. Canton has 31% of drivers with a prior incident and a population of 70,458.

The city in the United States that has the worse set of drivers, according to the Insurify study, is Loveland, Colorado.

So if you are driving in Canton, watch out!

Which city do you think has the worse drivers?

