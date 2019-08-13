There’s a new poll that asked people which of these two items they could do without while traveling: Air Conditioner or WiFi Internet Access?

From Fox8.com:

According to a new Onepoll study, most people would rather go without air conditioning than stay in a vacation rental without WIFI. Researchers found three out of four people say having internet access on a trip is crucial.

Is there anything even worse than not having WiFi available? Yes there is.

Losing luggage is a much bigger fear and lost than being able to use the internet for those who took part in the survey.

What do you think of this study?

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of FRANCK FIFE and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Hirurg and Getty Images

DISCUSSION: Which Would You Rather Go Without On a Vacation – Air Conditioner or WiFi? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com