CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

DISCUSSION: Which Would You Rather Go Without On a Vacation – Air Conditioner or WiFi?

I over-packed again!

Source: Hirurg / Getty

There’s a new poll that asked people which of these two items they could do without while traveling: Air Conditioner or WiFi Internet Access?

From Fox8.com:

According to a new Onepoll study, most people would rather go without air conditioning than stay in a vacation rental without WIFI.

Researchers found three out of four people say having internet access on a trip is crucial.

Is there anything even worse than not having WiFi available?  Yes there is.

Losing luggage is a much bigger fear and lost than being able to use the internet for those who took part in the survey.

What do you think of this study? 

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of FRANCK FIFE and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Hirurg and Getty Images

Sam Sylk and Ginuwine

Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90's KickBack Concert

8 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90's KickBack Concert

Continue reading Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90’s KickBack Concert

Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90's KickBack Concert

DISCUSSION: Which Would You Rather Go Without On a Vacation – Air Conditioner or WiFi? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close