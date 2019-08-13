CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Caring For Black Moms: The Heartwarming Story Of Doodle For Google Winner Arantza Peña Popo

The artistic teen talks giving back to her mom.

BELGIUM-EU-INTERNET-ANTITRUST-BUSINESS-GOOGLE

Source: GEORGES GOBET / Getty

The Doodle for Google competition has come to an end and this year’s winner tells a heartwarming story about family and giving back.

Every year, Google hosts the competition to encourages students across the U.S. to submit a creative “doodle” that incorporates the company’s search page logo. This year, the winner receives a $30,000 scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school and a visit to the company’s headquarters in California.

According to USA Today, the theme for 2019 was “When I grow up, I hope…,” and contestants were encouraged to submit art that reflected their vision for the future. This year’s winner, eighteen-year-old Arantza Peña Popo, reflected this theme with her winning piece titled, “Once you get it, give it back.”

Her Google art depicts a framed photo of her mom carrying Arantza as an infant, which was inspired by a real photograph in her home of her mom holding her sister. Then, below the framed photo of her mom, an adult version of Arantza is depicted caring for her aging mother.

The Georgia artist was announced as the winner of the competition late Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she made an appearance.

 

When asked what went into her decision to focus on her mom for the competition, Arantza explained in a Q&A with Google:

“I think it was just a chance to thank her for all she’d done. Sometimes I think of the cost of raising a child all the way to adulthood and since I know I can’t instantly pay my mom back hundreds of thousands of dollars, I can at least pay her back in a sincere doodle.”

Too special.

 

Until the next doodle!

Caring For Black Moms: The Heartwarming Story Of Doodle For Google Winner Arantza Peña Popo was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close