Ohio Doctors Pay For Patients Surgery With His Own Money

Savings lives and patient’s bank accounts.

A local doctor is not only practicing the act of healing his patients but also being a good samaritan. A doctor who wanted to be nameless has reported been paying for patients surgeries who couldn’t afford it for the last 5 years.

One patient, Jerry Williams, has come forward to share his story with the doctor. He suffered a sprained ankle after a vehicle hit him while riding his bike. His surgery to fix his ankle was $90,000 to rebuild his ankle. Williams expressed he wasn’t able to pay for the surgery. The doctor stepped in and not only did the surgery but paid for all the costs.

I probably wouldn’t be able to walk the way I walk now and surprisingly I can actually run,” Williams said.

The doctor has paid for 50 patient’s surgeries and says he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Doctors Pay For Patients Surgery With His Own Money was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

