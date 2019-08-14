Russ Rant: I Try Not To Talk About Trump

People have been complaining that Russ talks about Trump every day. He says he tries not to but he keeps giving him something to talk about. But, today Russ talks about Evangelists. They’re upset because Trump used the Lord’s name in vain twice last week. They say that’s where they draw the line, he’s gone too far now. not kids being locked in cages, not racism…but saying “God Damn.” These Evangelists have “stuck with this guy” and they are part of why Russ believes he will be re elected. But what he just can’t wrap his head around is why they still support this man who goes against everything they claim to believe.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

