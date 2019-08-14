CLOSE
Podcast Come Ups: ‘The Read’ Talk Show Gets Premiere Date On Fuse

Kid Fury & Crissle take things to a new level.

2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Louisiana Superdome- Day 1

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

If you’re a fan of the massive podcast The Read, then you definitely need to be marking your calendar for October 11 when The Read make its T.V. debut.

According to Shadow and Act, The Read With Kid Fury And Crissle West will premiere on Fuse as a talk/variety show. The concept was first announced in March and now the show has a first season order of ten 30-minute episodes. The description for the show reads:

“Inspired by their juggernaut podcast, with more than 85 million listens worldwide and 1.5 million unique listens a month – Kid Fury and Crissle host this talk/variety format that carries over their beloved segments like Hot Tops and The Read, while additionally featuring a special celebrity and/or musician guest. The duo uses their sharp, honest brand of cultural commentary and perceptive opinions to drill deep into the roots of the issues and stories affecting their millennial and Gen Z peers, from social justice and politics to dating and music culture, and everything in between.”

It seems like talk show T.V. is about to get much more realer.

If you’re only used to listening to Kid Fury and Crissle on the podcast version of The Real, it’ll surely be a treat to witness all their shady reactions and Beyoncé stanning on T.V. If you need a taste of what you’re about to get, or if you’re new to the two personalities in general, hit the flip for some hilarious appearances they made on other people’s shows.

You’ll notice that even in the camera light, the two still don’t hold back.

Podcast Come Ups: ‘The Read’ Talk Show Gets Premiere Date On Fuse was originally published on globalgrind.com

