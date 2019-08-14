CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

A$AP ROCKY FOUND GUILTY; NO JAIL TIME

ASAP Rocky Calvin Klein I Speak My Truth Campaign

Source: Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti / Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti

Rapper A$ap Rocky is off the hook. Even though he was found guilty for that assault in Sweden, he will not be serving any jail time.

Hove Festival 2013 In Norway - Day 4

Source: Ragnar Singsaas / Getty

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, A$ap, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his two bodyguards spent nearly a month behind bars. The three were released Aug. 2 and returned to the United States. The court gave them “conditional sentences” for the assault convictions, meaning they don’t have to serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again. They were also ordered to pay about $1300 US dollars to the victim.

U.S. President Trump intervened on behalf of the rapper while he was jailed.

 

A$AP ROCKY FOUND GUILTY; NO JAIL TIME was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close