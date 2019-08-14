Rapper A$ap Rocky is off the hook. Even though he was found guilty for that assault in Sweden, he will not be serving any jail time.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, A$ap, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his two bodyguards spent nearly a month behind bars. The three were released Aug. 2 and returned to the United States. The court gave them “conditional sentences” for the assault convictions, meaning they don’t have to serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again. They were also ordered to pay about $1300 US dollars to the victim.

U.S. President Trump intervened on behalf of the rapper while he was jailed.

A$AP ROCKY FOUND GUILTY; NO JAIL TIME was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 13 hours ago

