CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Georgia Woman Faces Charges After Viral HIV Video

A Georgia woman is in hot water after authorities say a ploy to get even with all the men she felt had done her wrong apparently went too far.

According to the Washington Post, Brandi Yakeima Lasiter decided to take revenge on lovers who had left her brokenhearted by posting to social media that she was HIV-positive; and that she had intentionally infected all of them.

“I always get the last laugh,” Lasiter said in a Facebook Live video post that went viral, but has since been taken down, the Post reports. “I get real nasty and evil.”

According to reports, Lasiter named not only the men but their wives and their girlfriends too.

But Lasiter changed her story and said she’d made it all up when police threatened to arrest her.

According to the Associated Press, it’s a felony to knowingly transmit HIV in Georgia. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Georgia is reportedly one of 19 states that require disclosure, a move that has stirred much debate about whether such laws serve to protect public health, or simply stigmatize and shame those living with HIV.

As the Post notes, Georgia, according to federal health officials, has a “high prevalence” of HIV, with more than 58,000 people with HIV living in the state.

Lasiter presented authorities with medical records showing that she did not have HIV.

But, she’s not off the hook. Lasiter has been charged with a misdemeanor count of making harassing communications, and reportedly faces up to a year in jail.

Celebrities Who've Sued Their Exes

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who've Sued Their Exes

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Sued Their Exes

Celebrities Who've Sued Their Exes

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia Woman Faces Charges After Viral HIV Video was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close