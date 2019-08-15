CLOSE
OHIO: Woman Throws Cat Off 17 Floor Balcony

Pet lovers, this story is going to be kind of hard for you to handle. A Euclid, Ohio woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say she threw a cat over a balcony during a domestic dispute.

Melissa Thornton, 24, was arrested and charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals. According to NBC4i.com, Lt. Mitch Houser with Euclid Police said, “Thornton was arguing with her roommate and it turned into a physical scuffle. Thornton picked up a bicycle and threw it off of the balcony. Then she picked up their cat and threw it off of the balcony. Police found the cat and bicycle in the parking lot, 17 floors below. The cat was critically injured and police were forced to euthanize it to stop its obvious suffering. The bicycle did not strike anyone or anything.”

Thornton appeared in court where a bond was set at $5,000. You can check out her mugshot by clicking here.

 

OHIO: Woman Throws Cat Off 17 Floor Balcony was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

