CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Georiga Teen Wins Google Doodle Competition For Honoring ‘All The Sacrifices’ Her Mother Made

In addition to winning this prestigious contest, Arantza Peña Popo has been awarded a $30,000 college scholarship for honoring her mama in such a beautiful way.

A Georgia teen has won a prestigious Google Doodle competition for the sweetest reason: Celebrating her mother and everything she has done for her.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, from hundreds of entries, Google picked art from Arantza Pena Popo. The theme of the national contest, which was open to students on grades K-12, was titled “When I grow up, I hope…”

And for Popo she looked to the role her mother played in taking care of her and titled her piece “Once You Get It, Give It Back.” In it, she was inspired by a throwback pic of her mother and her when she was younger fused with an image of the future of Popo taking care of her mother when she ages.

Just beautiful.

Popo, who immigrated here from Columbia, says she’s been interested in art since she was 3 but was suffering from a “massive art block” during her senior year of high school, AJC noted. But thankfully, she worked through that mental obstacle to achieve her finished product.

“I came up with the idea at the last minute, actually the day of the deadline,” she said. “I looked at the photograph of my mother (the real version that inspired the drawing) and thought, ‘Hey, why don’t I reverse it?’ I wanted to focus more on a message of helping out my awesome mother more than anything else.”

Popo was recently a guest on Fallon Tonight, where she spoke about her winning design.

“At first I wanted to do an invention or a career, but I wanted to make it more personal to me,  so I decided to make it about my mother. She had made so many sacrifices for me so I kinda wanted to show me paying it back in the future,” she says.

In addition, the recent graduate and co-valedictorian will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and her high school, Arabia Mountain, will be awarded $50,000 to establish or improve a computer lab or technology program.

Congrats Arantza!!!

RELATED NEWS:

#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win 7 Medals In World Championship

Google Kicks Off Black History Month With Doodle Of Sculptor Edmonia Lewis

#BlackGirlMagic: Akilah Johnson, 16, Creates The Blackest Google Doodle Ever

Georiga Teen Wins Google Doodle Competition For Honoring ‘All The Sacrifices’ Her Mother Made was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close