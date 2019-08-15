CLOSE
Eric Reid Checks Jay-Z Over Roc Nation & NFL Partnership, Kap Shows Love #EricReid

The Carolina Panthers star took to Twitter to single out a quote from the Brooklyn mogul regarding the deal.

NFL: JUL 28 Panthers Training Camp

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Eric Reid, a safety for the Carolina Panthers, has stood as one of a handful of Black NFL players who have followed Colin Kaepernick in peaceful protests of social and racial injustice in America. After news of Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL and some comments he made in defense of the move, Reid took to Twitter to single out a quote made by the Brooklyn mogul.

“These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career,” Reid wrote in the caption of a retweet from Sportscenter’s Twitter account that featured Jay-Z’s quote which read, “[E]verybody knows I agree with what you’re saying [in Kaepernick’s underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? … [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job?”

A quick look on Reid’s Twitter feed shows that Kaepernick recognized Reid for his solidarity, and gave him glowing words to illustrate his thanks.

“You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement. You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it!” Kap wrote to Reid, coupled with a video of the pair working out together on a football field.

And Reid is still standing with his brother despite the requisite heat that’s sure to come as a result.

That’s dope.

Photo: Getty

Eric Reid Checks Jay-Z Over Roc Nation & NFL Partnership, Kap Shows Love #EricReid was originally published on hiphopwired.com

