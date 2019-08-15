CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Petition To Rename Manhattan Block After Barack Obama Reaches 100K Signatures

A block party will hopefully follow.

Source: Former U.S. President Barack Obama plays a round of gold on the historic St.Andrews course in Scotland Featuring: Barack Obama Where: St Andrews, United Kingdom When: 26 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com

Barack Obama’s legacy continues to flourish years after leaving The White House. A request to place his likeness on a New York City street was received very well by Americans.

Vibe is reporting that a petition to put Barack’s name on a prominent Manhattan block has gained a lot of traction. The stretch of land in question houses Trump Tower. Elizabeth Rowin started the MoveOn.org appeal as a joke but the people have spoken and so far over a 100,000 digital signatures have been submitted. This means if the request is approved Donald’s iconic building will bear a new address; 725 President Barack H. Obama Ave.

While the elite troll level move is quite epic chances are that it will not happen any time soon. Regulations specify that the individual in question must be dead in order to honor them with a street in New York but Rowin has hope. “I am sure the conditions can be changed. There are two streets in LA named after former President Obama. These laws are arbitrary and can be worked around,” she explained. Elizabeth also says she has been contacted by several city council members that also would like to see the switch happen. Surprisingly Donald Trump has yet to comment on the matter.

Photo: Ulrich Stamm/Future Image/WENN.com

Petition To Rename Manhattan Block After Barack Obama Reaches 100K Signatures was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close