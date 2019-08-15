Animation has always served as a getaway for kids and adults alike seeking to escape the harsh realities of “live action.”

Interestingly enough, whole fanbases have developed for certain franchises, to the point where imaginary characters have become full-on sex symbols.

While some might think that the animated world is very White (it still very much is), there are plenty of Black characters that’ve developed a reputation for their chiseled looks and brolic features. Some of these heroes and villains have been voiced by Black men who are treasured hotties from the ’90s and 2000s.

Hit the flip for some eye-candy that melted hearts in the flesh and sizzled microphones in the voice-acting world.

Did You Know? Black Hollywood Hotties Voiced These Celebrated Animation Characters was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 19 hours ago

