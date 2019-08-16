Latest Suicide By NYPD Officer Marks the 9th Such Incident of 2019

It’s been a rough year for many Americans for many reasons but it seems like something’s going on with New York City’s Finest as another police officer has taken his own life this year.

USA Today is reporting that an off-duty police officer killed himself this past Wednesday (Aug. 16) just 24 hours after another off-duty officer took his own life in Yonkers, NY. According to the report the 25-year veteran whose name is being withheld at the moment shot himself in his Queens home just after 6 p.m. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Manhasset it was too late.

The New York Police Department broke the news on their Twitter account and urged anyone struggling with personal issues to seek support that’s readily available at the drop of a dime.

We are saddened to announce that the NYPD has suffered another tragedy today with the loss of one of our officers to suicide. To anyone who may be struggling, know that there is support available. Behind each of these resources are people that care about your well-being. pic.twitter.com/1rYN9mmdUJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 15, 2019

This latest suicide by a police officer marks the 9th such incident for the NYPD this year alone. Police Commissioner James O’Neill also took to Twitter to address the issue and declared it a mental health crisis amongst the boys in blue.

We must make sure our cops understand the process when seeking help during a crisis — their careers don’t have to be adversely affected. We must make sure they’re comfortable coming to us, or going outside the NYPD (that is NOT an issue). Full interview➡️ https://t.co/q5yLiXY4NR pic.twitter.com/xUPlKCP3KZ — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 14, 2019

If you or anyone you know is struggling with such problematic thoughts, please, get help.

