Bey’s Right Hand Woman Ashley Everett Celebrates Natural Hair & Self-Care at Beautycon LA

By now, you must know of Queen Bey’s right hand woman when it comes to hitting the stage. Ashley Everett is Beyonce’s dance captain who has rocked two Super Bowl halftime shows, shut it down at Coachella, and joined Beyonce and Jay-Z on the “On The Run” tour. But, the dancer is more than just her amazing skill set, she’s a naturalista and this past weekend she showed out for all the curly girls at Beautycon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Juilliard-trained dancer showed up in brilliant red locks, paired with a neon shorts suit, making for a beautiful pop of color inside the bright yellow Cantu booth. She smiles warmly as she meets her fans before telling HelloBeautiful why Cantu was the perfect partner for the beauty-filled weekend.

“First of all have you seen my hair. It has its good days and bad days and Cantu definitely helps me on my good days and bad days,” laughs Everett. “I feel like they represent the epitome of mixed and curly and natural hair and that’s what my brand is about too. So, it just makes sense.” That’s why Black girls and women of every shade and hair texture flock the sweet-smelling booth.

As Everett already mentioned, with natural hair you never really know what you’re going to get – throw in an active lifestyle (like performing with Beyonce all-night and then practicing in the sun during the day), and your natural hair is most likely going to take a hit.

“I’m a sweater. My roots will be all drenched on day one, after I just watched it,” shares Everett before getting into some tips and tricks for preserving her locs on-the-go. “I religiously sleep in the pineapple every night with a silk wrap and that has done wonders for me as far as sleeping and walking up and I kinda shake and go. I don’t have a lot of time neither, for me to be redoing my curls everyday and that’s helped me a lot.”

“Cantu is great. My hair is naturally really dry and they have great moisture products. I’m always open for tips too because we are all still learning about our hair,” she added. Facts.

The accomplished dancer and busy bee was also sure to drive home how important it was to take care of oneself on the inside and not just on the outside. “I would say making sure you take time for yourself. Whether that is meditating or taking a walk or going to the gym or reading,” Everett said. “We have to give ourselves love as much as we share the love with other people and that’s what I’ve realized and now I do for myself. I like to workout. I like to go on a hike… and take my mind off things and release some built up tension.”

Cantu for tension on the locs and time for tension in one’s life. Noted. Thank you Ashley Everett.

SEE ALSO:

Celebrity Hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood Shares Why It’s Best To Trim Your Hair During A New Moon

Cornrows, Feed-Ins And Fulani Braids, Oh My! Braid Hairstyles We Love

EXCLUSIVE: Tym Wallace Shares How To Recreate Nia Long’s Braided Pompadour Ponytail

Bey’s Right Hand Woman Ashley Everett Celebrates Natural Hair & Self-Care at Beautycon LA was originally published on hellobeautiful.com