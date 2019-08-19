While I find the word “style icon” heavily overused in today’s Instagram culture, it’s undoubted that Lil’ Kim deserves this title. Lil’ Kim’s style has inspired so many trends, but don’t think that her influence is limited simply to the 90s. Her style was even featured at The Museum Of Modern Art in an exhibition! The 45-year-old beauty decided to snatch our edges by dropping an incredible image on Instagram.

The Brooklyn beauty dropped an image of her dripping in vintage Chanel gold chains, a blunt gray wig unit that covered her eyes, and bedazzled nails. The gray wig unit has the Chanel logo perfectly stamped on both sides! The makeup was done by LA based makeup artist Ariana Garcia and we are so here for this purple lip! This is an image one will always remember.

She worked with celebrity wardrobe stylist Shatonia Amee who partners with Lil’ Kim on some epic looks! Amee has styled celebs including Cardi B., Karrueche Tran, Faith Evans and more. The vintage Chanel necklaces were on loan from The Shop Boutique and the rings are from Ciner NY. She also wore a Ciner belts as a necklace. The styling is inventive! According to Amee via her Instagram post, it to “hours of hard work putting these pieces on Kim” and “getting her camera ready.” She ended the post, “IT TAKES A VILLAGE.”

The image is simply titled “#9” which is a reference to one of their popular perfumes. The image was shot by Michael Antonio.

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Is it one of those images that will go down in history? Do you consider Lil’ Kim a style icon?

Keep clicking for other 2019 hair looks from Lil’ Kim that we love.

This Lil’ Kim Chanel Hairstyle Is Dripping With Swag And Will Make You Gag was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Danielle James Posted August 19, 2019

