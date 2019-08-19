CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Ice Cube Says’ “Last Friday” Should Be Released on Film’s 25th Anniversary

Poster For 'Friday'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

The wait may soon be over!

Rumors were circling that a new installment to the Friday series would be coming soon. Ice Cube sat down with ESPN to talk about Last Friday.

Related: Ice Cube &amp; Mike Epps Spotted Filming New ‘Friday’ Movie

In the sit down, Cube confirmed that the script is done and pre-production is getting ready to start. Cube has plans to release the movie  on April 20, 2020, which will be the 25th anniversary of the original Friday.

Only thing he has to do now is start hiring actors. A source spoke to  Chris Tucker, who played “Smokey.” Tucker says he is going to consider coming back to play the legendary role “as long as everything looks good.”

Related: Chris Tucker Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is On The Way: “We Working On It Now”

Fingers Crossed! We can’t wait to see the movie!

Source: ladbible.com

Ice Cube Says’ “Last Friday” Should Be Released on Film’s 25th Anniversary was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close