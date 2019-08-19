CLOSE
What They Really Want: The DMX Challenge Has Folks Drooling Over Black Women’s Beauty

One group that can do it all.

Ruff Ryders And Friends - Reunion Tour - Past, Present And Future

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Let’s face it…

DMX‘s voice will forever be stamped in hip hop history thanks to his signature catch phrases (“WHAT!”), impromptu growling and off-kilter cover songs. Even in 2019, people are still celebrating a memorable moment from his 2000 hit, “What They Really Want” featuring Sisqo. 

Right off of DMX’s 1999 album And Then There Was X, the song has a signature breakdown in the second verse when DMX lists all the women he’s supposedly had a fling with.

And the list is looooong.

 

Considering all these ladies came with their own personalities, some women on the Internet thought it would be fun to match a different hairstyle with the names of the ladies DMX listed. Whether braids, short cuts or a colorful wig, there’s clearly multiple hairstyles to match with Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia, and all the rest of them.

Thus, the #DMXChallenge was born.

 

Some folks didn’t even limit the challenge to hair. Full get-ups were showcased thanks to DMX’s varying tastes.

https://twitter.com/tunamuna_/status/1163305891569045504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1163305891569045504&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fheavy.com%2Fentertainment%2F2019%2F08%2Fdmx-challenge%2F

 

Black women were getting all the praise for showcasing their many styles of beauty. I mean truly, if anyone can pull off any look, it’s most likely a Black woman.

 

But of course, when some people saw the #DMXChallenge, they thought it was going to be something totally different….like a detailed montage of growling dogs.

 

But in the end, there were those who were just thankful for the inspiration Black women were serving.

 

Thank you Black women, DMX, and the ladies who dealt with him.

What They Really Want: The DMX Challenge Has Folks Drooling Over Black Women’s Beauty was originally published on globalgrind.com

