Brian McKnight Responds To His Children’s Claims That He Abandoned Them

Brian McKnight has quickly responded to his adult children’s, Brian McKnight, Jr. and Briana McKnight, claims that he has abandoned them. The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram to tell his side of the story and admitted that his relationships with his children are strained, but not because he didn’t want to be a part of their lives.

The crooner started the Instagram video, titled ‘Today’s Nonsense’ by calling the allegations against him “heinous” and said he has “never done anything adverse” to his children. He said one thing he did that he wish he didn’t was instill a feeling of entitlement in them.

“I guess one of my only faults is that I gave my children everything I didn’t have in hopes that they would appreciate it because I know how much I would’ve appreciated it when I was their age,” he said in the seven-minute video.

The “Back at One” singer said he cut his adult sons off financially when they were 25 and 22 after he gave them an apartment and gave them a two-year period to get jobs and become independent and financially stable. After the two years, they hadn’t done that and their father still stopped financially supporting them as he had promised. He said his wife, Leilani who he married in 2017, had even tried to help them get on their feet but their response to her was like a “spit in her face.” McKnight said Leilani offered his sons a job at the local children’s hospital where she worked but they declined the offer because they didn’t want to stop smoking marijuana. He added that Brian Jr. had even broke into his home a few months ago and vandalized a wedding photo of him and Leilani and placed a wedding photo of his mother, Julie McKnight, and father on Leilani’s vanity.

“I’m not abandoning them. We are estranged,” McKnight said.

The New York native said that his relationship with his 18-year-old daughter became broken after he made a call to children’s protective services in Arizona after he heard that his daughter was having a sexual relationship with an older cousin. After he made the call, he said he never heard anything from his daughter and that her mother blocked from him from her social media.

Briana and Brian Jr. both posted on Instagram yesterday slamming their father. In Briana’s post, she said she never had chance to be “daddy’s little girl.”

“I grew up thinking that the things that happened to me and my dad’s relationship was my fault,” she said.

Brian Jr. said his father doesn’t spend time with his grandchildren and that he is heartbroken by what their relationship has become.

“Its hard not to imagine the psyche of a man who can truly just turn his back on his actual sons, on his actual blood, and creations. It’s mind boggling to me. I don’t think there is any situation that merits the way my father has chosen to treat my brother, my sisters, and his grandchildren, one of which being his first born’s, first born son, who also bares our name.”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

