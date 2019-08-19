CLOSE
NJ Woman Torches Man’s House After He Stood Her Up For Late-Night Sex

Ashley Greene condo fire

Source: Owen Beiny/WENN.com / WENN

A New Jersey woman took the phrase “scorned lover” literally after she set fire to the home of a potential lover after he invited her over for a late-night sex romp.

According to NorthJersey.com Taija Russell, 29, was arrested last Tuesday after she burned down the home of an unnamed Woodbury man on August 4 because he never answered the door.

“The residence and its contents were completely destroyed,” says the probable cause statement obtained by the outlet.

Russell is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, endangering and criminal mischief, the outlet reports. Woodbury police said they found a barrage of threatening texts from Russell to the victim including a message that said, “I see you wanna die” and “You wasted my money to come out here.” Police also found 8 missed calls from Russell to the victim.

Police were able to identify Russell on surveillance video and discovered that she made a purchase for lighter fluid, matches and a lighter at a nearby gas station around 4 a.m.

Russell reportedly set fire to the outside entry of the man’s home, then left once the fire enlarged, the outlet reports. The victim woke up around 4:30 a.m. and found his house engulfed in flames, forcing him to exit by climbing out of a window frame after he physically removed it.

The man, dressed in a mere t-shirt, was “covered in soot and ash” after he reportedly ran two-tenths of a mile to the nearest police station. He was treated for smoke inhalation and first- and second-degree burns. Luckily first responders were also able to retrieve the man’s dog from the fire.

The victim did admit to police that he did indeed invite Russell to his home, but labeled her as a “side chick,” according to a statement he gave to the police.

NorthJersey.com reports that the fire is the second case of arson caused by a scorned lover in the Woodbury, New Jersey this year.
