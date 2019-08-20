If 50 Cent’s proven anything over his decade and change in the game it’s that no other rapper can hold a grudge like him. Heck, we’re surprised he even squashed his beef with Fat Joe, but Wendy Williams just learned that one act of making amends was an anomaly as there’s still no love lost between her and Fiddy.

Page Six is reporting that the Hip-Hop gossip “shock jockette” turned television host was denied entry into 50 Cent’s bash at New Jersey’s BarCode club on Saturday (Aug. 17). 50 took to the Gram to share footage of Williams and her entourage waiting outside the venue and shared a pretty blunt message about her showing up uninvited.

“ you can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. BITCH wait out side#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac#TheKing ”

Come on, Fif. Have a heart. Wendy’s going through a rough divorce and – oh f*ck it. What’s the point. 50 gonna 50.

Regardless of how long she waited it seems like Wendy did in fact finally get in the jam where she celebrated her son’s 19th birthday and even took a picture with Snoop Dogg who performed at the party. But according to some people this picture was taken in a room outside from where the actual party was held. Guess we’ll never know for sure.

50 Cent Keeps Wendy Williams From Entering His Soiree In New Jersey was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 5 hours ago

