Irv Gotti Thinks NFL “Made Him Look Like A Pawn”

The Roc Nation and NFL collaboration has many scratching their heads.

Irv Gotti isn’t one to be shy to speak his mind, and the recent announcement of Jay-Z partnering with the NFL prompted the Murder Inc. honcho to speak. According to Gotti, the NFL is essentially using Jay-Z as a “pawn.”

Page Six reports:

While he said that he hopes that the hip-hop idol is planning to improve the league from the inside, Gotti told Page Six, “To sit there and watch Jay talk [at their recent, widely publicized meeting] while Roger Goodell is sitting there quiet, it almost looks like the NFL manufactured and manipulated Jay to be the front and face of the bulls–t, knowing Jay is so powerful that he can make people forget about [Kaepernick and others] kneeling.”

Gotti called it “a brilliant move for the NFL” and added, “If it was a masterminded plan, then you just used Hov for a masterminded plan and made him look like a pawn in this whole f–king thing.” He added that he’s willing to see how it plays out before making a final judgment on it.

The wait and see approach is shared by many as Jay-Z has yet to share what this new initiative will focus on.

Photos
