CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Winton Woods student with ‘significant autism’ bullied for years

The Winton Woods City School District allowed a student with “significant autism” and other developmental disabilities to be bullied while also failing to provide the proper education he needed, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

The student, identified as A.G., had just 0.5 credits toward graduation as a 17-year-old, according to the lawsuit.

Winton Woods denied the benefits of a public education to A.G. “solely because he is an individual with disabilities,” the suit says.

The Winton Woods Board of Education is named as the defendant. The school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Winton Woods sat A.G. in front of a computer and left him to his own unsuccessful devices,” the suit says. “Winton Woods misclassified A.G. for years even though the school district knew that A.G. has a history of marked inattention, hyperactivity … and sensory sensitivities,” a school psychologist found.

The district also used law enforcement “in lieu of a proper education,” the suit says.

A.G.’s mother, Kimberly Gibson, tried to inform the district for several years about her son’s disabilities, as he was subjected to a range of offenses by peers and school leaders. According to the suit:

In 2017, A.G. was sent home from school after he sought a safe space due to bullying. But he returned to school for his potato chips, a snack he often ate as a repetitive behavior. A school resource officer arrested A.G. and took him to jail on disorderly conduct and resisting charges, which were later dropped. On another occasion, a resource officer tackled A.G. as he sought a safe space to reduce anxiety.

In 2016, classmates called A.G. “mentally retarded” and ridiculed his shoes. A physical altercation ensued, and A.G. was suspended.

The next year, a student poured milk down A.G.’s shirt. He shouted in response. Winton Woods threatened A.G. with suspension.

(source)

Winton Woods student with ‘significant autism’ bullied for years was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close