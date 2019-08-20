CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been Green Lit With Lana Wachowski Directing

A sci-fi classic returns.

FILM 'THE MATRIX' BY ANDY AND LARRY WACHOWSKI

Source: Ronald Siemoneit / Getty

The Matrix is making a comeback and most of the all-star players are involved (thankfully!).

According to Variety, Lana Wachowski will write and direct the upcoming Matrix 4. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will also be reprising their roles of Neo and Trinity.

The flick will be produced and globally distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. The chairman of Warner Bros. Picture Group, Toby Emmerich, explained on Tuesday:

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana. Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

Along with Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell will also serve as writers. Wachowski is also producing with Grant Hill. Sources say the movie is set to start production in the beginning of 2020.

The three previous Matrix films — The Matrix, The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions — made a combined profit of more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. All three were written and directed by Lana and her sister, Lilly Wachowski.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Lana Wachowski said.

We’ll keep you posted as more info surfaces!

Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been Green Lit With Lana Wachowski Directing was originally published on globalgrind.com

