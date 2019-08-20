CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over Construction

At the end of the day...

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 07, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kanye West may be down with MAGA, but he’s still a Black man. We say that because like many before him, a Black man, in this case Yeezy, had his neighbors called the cops on him due to noise, ironically, on a Sunday.

Those domes West is building in his backyard—apparently, construction is all good during business hours on a Saturday, but not on the Lord’s Day.

Reports TMZ:

Some of Ye’s Calabasas neighbors tell TMZ … there’s been a crazy amount of construction work going on at the site. They say construction crews were working for more than 12 hours Saturday — the city allows construction from 8 AM – 5 PM — and Sunday as well. The city does not allow Sunday construction.

We’re told at least one neighbor called the cops Sunday complaining of noise, and L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:30 PM and found a construction crew hard at work on one of the domes.

We’re told the deputies told the crew to stop … and they did.

Kanye’s neighbors have been complaining for a while about the prototypes, which he constructed as models for his vision of an egalitarian community.

Reportedly, West was going to be forced to scrap the project due to a lack of permits. However, he got the permission so construction continues.

You can’t say the guy isn’t about seeing through his visions.

Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over Construction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close