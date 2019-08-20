CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming To America 2’

The OG funny man joins an already star-studded cast of comedians and OG actors...

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 17

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

Every week for the past few weeks the cast of Coming to America 2 has grown in star power and this week is no different as it’s being reported that OG comedian Tracy Morgan will indeed be joining the star-studded cast for the highly anticipated sequel.

According to Deadline The O.G. star will be joining Eddie Murphy and other stars from the original film while joining newcomers such as Wesley Snipes, Rick Ross, and Leslie Jones.

While details about the film and it’s characters have been limited we know that the film will revolve around Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) learning that he has a love child named Lavelle living in Queens from a one night stand he had with a Queens woman, Leslie Jones. Tracy Morgan is set to play the hustling big brother of Akeem’s illegitimate child, Reem. At the request of his dying father, King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem returns to America to search for his son and groom him to become the next heir to Zamunda.

We don’t know about y’all but with all this comedic star power it seems like we might have another comedy classic in Coming to America 2.

The Craig Brewer directed sequel is set to land in theaters on December 18, 2020.

Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming To America 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close