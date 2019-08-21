CLOSE
QuestLove To Executive Produce ‘Soul Train’ Broadway Show

Samsung Supper Club With D'Angelo At SXSW 2015

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


The ‘Hippest Trip In America’ is coming to the stage. Questlove is set to executive produce a Broadway musical in honor of the legendary broadcast, ‘Soul Train.’ Questlove will team up with co-executive producer Tony Cornelius, son of the late Don Cornelius, playwright Dominique Morisseau, choreographer Camille A. Brown, and Director Kamilah Forbes. The musical is expected to hit Broadway in 2021, marking the 50th anniversary of the original show.

