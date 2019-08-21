CLOSE
WOMEN ‘LOSE SIX YEARS OF GREAT SEX’ IN THEIR LIFETIME DUE TO HAVING THEIR PERIOD

Would you try the Ziggy Cup?

Close up of African couple hugging outdoors

Source: LWA/Stephen Welstead / Getty

This is so not fair! Ladies! Did you know that on the average, you are losing six whole years of great sex in your lifetime because of your menstrual cycle? The thought of this just makes you want to throw your uterus away but a new company has developed ways around this issue.

According to the DailyMail.com, Intima, a Swedish feminine intimate care company, estimates that the average woman will get her period up to 450 times in her life– equating to 2,280 days (or 6.2 years). The brand has created a “Ziggy Cup” that they say makes it possible for a woman to have sex while menstruating, minus all the mess.

Would you try this product to have a more frequent sex life?

WOMEN ‘LOSE SIX YEARS OF GREAT SEX’ IN THEIR LIFETIME DUE TO HAVING THEIR PERIOD was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
