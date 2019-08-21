CLOSE
Dancing with the Stars Cast Announced!

Patti Labelle

Source: Adam Taylor / Getty

Who will win the mirror ball trophy this year? The full cast for 2019 Dancing With the Stars was announced on Good Morning America and some of your favorites will be hitting the dance floor to compete.

Check out the video below:

Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom, Ray Lewis, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s Karamo Brown, James Van Der Beek, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Ex Baller Ray Lewis, and White House press secretary Sean Spicer will be taking to the stage in the 28th season of the hit ABC show.

It is set to premiere on Sept. 16. Will you watch?

Dancing with the Stars Cast Announced! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

