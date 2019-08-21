CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

FROZEN CHICKEN PATTIES RECALLED

Young woman eating chicken leg, close up

Source: Uwe Krejci / Getty

Another day. Another recall. This time its frozen food giant Tyson Foods. The company has issued a recall on its frozen chicken patties.

Spicy Fried Chicken

Source: dariuscooks.com / http://www.dariuscooks.com

Tyson Foods has recalled nearly 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties after they were found to be contaminated with foreign matter. The recall affects fully cooked chicken patties with the Weaver logo.

They have a “best by” date of January 2020 and the number P-13456 printed on the back of the package. The packages were shipped nationwide. If you’ve got any of them, throw them away or return them to the store.

 

 

FROZEN CHICKEN PATTIES RECALLED was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close