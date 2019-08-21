Another day. Another recall. This time its frozen food giant Tyson Foods. The company has issued a recall on its frozen chicken patties.

Tyson Foods has recalled nearly 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties after they were found to be contaminated with foreign matter. The recall affects fully cooked chicken patties with the Weaver logo.

They have a “best by” date of January 2020 and the number P-13456 printed on the back of the package. The packages were shipped nationwide. If you’ve got any of them, throw them away or return them to the store.

FROZEN CHICKEN PATTIES RECALLED was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

