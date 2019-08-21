CLOSE
Tracy Morgan Joins Coming 2 America Sequel!

Still From 'Coming To America'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

It just keeps getting better! We have already secured Eddie, Arsenio, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes, Rick Ross. John Amos and comedians Luenell and Leslie Jones. Now actor/comedian Tracy Morgan has reportedly joined the cast.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Morgan is reportedly set to play a Hustler. We wonder if its gonna be like his character Hussle Man from Martin.

 

According to EurWeb.com, the original film follows Prince Akeem from the fictional African nation, Zamunda, as he sets off on a journey to Queens, New York, to find himself a wife. This time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding the son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.

Will you go see this in theaters?

Tracy Morgan Joins Coming 2 America Sequel! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

