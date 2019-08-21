CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Marriage Bootcamp Brawl!

The new season of WeTv’s Marriage Bootcamp is gonna be explosive! Rumors are floating around about a big brawl that went down on the set between two couples.

Hazel-E, Lil' Fizz And Brittani Williams Book Signing For 'Girl Code' And 'No Excuses'

Source: Tasia Wells / Getty

According to thejasminebrand.com, former LHH: Hollywood stars, Hazel E and her new boyfriend, along with Day 26 singer, Willie Taylor and his wife Shanda reportedly put paws on each other.

Shanda supposedly confronted Hazel for a post she made against dark-skinned girls back in 2017. It went down, they ripped drapes off the wall, cracked a marble table and broke several chairs. Production even had to be shut down momentarily. Both couples are still on the show.

 

Marriage Bootcamp Brawl! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close