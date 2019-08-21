CLOSE
LET’S MAKEUP: Beauty Bakerie Launches InstaBake Line For Dewy Skin

There is a reason why many makeup mavens are obsessed with a dewy finish. The almost moist-like appearance provides a fresh and vibrant look that absolutely no one would pass up. Working wonders by moisturizing the skin and reflecting light while softening any imperfections, dewy skin is the perfect way to go. Thanks to Beauty Bakerie’s new InstaBake makeup collection, you can now give your skin the beloved youthful look while serving a flawless face.

Made for those with a more oily skin type and for people who can’t resist a dewy glow, this new drop is a must-have. Available in 30 various shades ranging from cool to warm hues, this offering provides medium-to-full coverage for the ultimate buildable find. Designed to apply “smoothly like a layer of frosting,” this foundation is incredibly easy to work with.

Best of all, there is a hydrating concealer available that complements the foundation perfectly. The InstaBake 3-in-1 Concealer makes the perfect sidekick! Available in an array of 18 shades ranging from “Nice Cream” (the lightest hue) to “Phun Intended” ( a deep brown hue) perfect for almost all skin complexions. A great find that blends effortlessly to hide dark circles and scarring, this product will be your skin’s saving grace. Even better, the formula contains water-binding cassava to smooth, soothe and hydrate the skin.

Of course, you have to set your skin for your makeup look to go the distance! This is where the Sweet Grace Baking Spray works its magic. Offering the sweet smell of vanilla, this spray is formulated with aloe and ginger extract. The perfect way to hydrate your skin and lock in a makeup application for a long-lasting effect, prepare to be picture-ready all day long.

The InstaBake Foundation retails for $34, the InstaBake 3-in-1 Concealer for $20.00 and the Sweet Grace Baking Spray comes in at a cool $18.00. An affordable price point for those looking to treat themselves without spending a pretty coin, you can expect for this collection to fly right off the shelves.

This new collection is set to be released on Beauty Bakerie’s website come August 25th, 2019 and nationwide at Ulta. Do you plan on adding this new collection to your makeup arsenal? Let us know down in the comment section below.

[caption id="attachment_3054477" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto[/caption] Barbados is a beautiful island full of experiences. Already lively, the land transforms into one massive party during Crop Over season. It is an experience of a lifetime! MUST SEE: Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over My Crop Over festivities were full of culture. The six days I spent in Barbados were the most fun I had in a while. This included no sleep, dancing for hours, lots of drinking, indulging in some of the best food and even partying with the Queen Rihanna. All of this could have wrecked havoc on my skin if I let it. [caption id="attachment_3054478" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto[/caption] How did I get and maintain my glow? The work started before I jumped on the plane. The night before my flight I washed, exfoliated my skin, applied toner and a sheet mask. The exfoliation rids the skins surface of dead skin cells allowing for moisture to properly penetrate. During my flight and my entire trip I made sure to drink lots of water. Your body consist of 75% of water. When drinking, sweating, and being in the sun you need to drink more water than you usually do. I double up my intake. Once I landed in Barbados the shenanigans began…. To keep my skin intact I “binge-masked." This process includes a sheet mask every morning and recovery nighttime mask when I went to sleep. This helped with any irritation from the sun, dryness from flight, help with fatigue and maintained my glow. [caption id="attachment_3054476" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto[/caption] The biggest event of Crop Over is called Kadooment Day. The national holiday shuts down the streets! I had the opportunity to wear a frontline costume with the band Krave. This meant I had to be camera ready at all times even in the hot sun, and rain. Due to my crazy party schedule and the makeup artist being fully booked, my makeup was done at 10pm the night before Kadooment. After talking to other carnival participants I learned this was a normal practice. I wanted glowy skin and Bella from @FacesofBellaRouge promised me a glowy look without a sweaty finished. [caption id="attachment_3054478" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto[/caption] I began by prepping my face. Washed, exfoiliated, toned (Ofra Fruit Acid Lotion), moisturized and primed (Inglot magnifying under makeup base). Stay away from oil based products! Bella then applied a matte foundation (Maybeline Super Stay 370), concealer (Maybelline Age Rewind in Tan), eye primer (P. Louise shade 10, eyeshadows (jovias Place Warrior and Saharan ii palate), liner (Loreal Lineur Intense in Black) and lashes. She set my make up using Ben Nye translucent powder in topaz and Sacha Cosmetics in Buttercup) and sealed the look with Ben Nye Final Seal. She also provided me with a touch up kit that included a sponge applicator, a lipgloss, and antibacterial wipes. The next morning after I put on my highlighter on my cheek bones and collar bone. I applied lipgloss and sprayed some more sealing spray. Surprisingly my makeup lasted and my skin glowed all day! Keep scrolling for more images of Tanyka Renne and check out my Instagram for even more adventures @TanykaRenee. www.Tanykarenee.com  

