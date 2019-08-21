Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears For Family’s Safety As He Prepares To Testify Next Month

Continue reading Dope or Nope Showcase Presented By Metro By T-Mobile Artist Lineup!

Dope or Nope Showcase Presented By Metro By T-Mobile Artist Lineup!

Metro By T-Mobile Presents Z1079 Dope or Nope Showcase Tuesday, August 27th at Grog Shop hosted by Incognito with music by DJ KY! One artist will be selected to win the opportunity to open up for Z107.9 Summer Jam concert! Click here to get your tickets for $10 Doors 7pm. Show 8pm. Must be 18 and up to enter. 21 and up to drink. [caption id="attachment_4827589" align="aligncenter" width="675"] Source: Austin Sims / Radio One Digital[/caption]