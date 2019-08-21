CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP Race, Upcoming Season + JH-Town Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

The Beard is back and has one thing on his mind – a title.

In lieu of his JH Town Weekend taking place all over Houston, former NBA MVP James Harden kicks it with G-Man and J-Que inside the Houston BMW Studios and gives his HONEST opinion to finishing second to the Greek Freak, what it’s going to be like having Russell Westbrook as a teammate again, not caring about the rest of the moves in the West, his favorite ankle breaker (“Every night I want to drop somebody”), dropping campers at his basketball camp and more.

“We got most of the core guys coming back and then we got Russ,” Harden said. “It’s difficult playing against him because he plays with that aggression but he’s better when he’s on your team. Him and PJ? Whew. Adding Russ to what we already have? Should be special.”

In regards to the MVP, Harden didn’t mince words.

“I had a [season] for the books, but it’s out of my control. Once the media creates that narrative about one person for the beginning of the year, I think they just run with that narrative until the end of the year. I don’t want to get into details but all I can do is control what I can do and I did what I was supposed to do at a high level. Only a few seasons anybody ever did that. I can’t control that, all I can control is coming back next year and winning a chip.”

Watch the full interview now and keep it locked to find out all the different details surrounding JH Town weekend this year!

RELATED: JH-Town Weekend: Travis Scott Homers, Does A Cartwheel At Celebrity Softball Game [VIDEO]

James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP Race, Upcoming Season + JH-Town Weekend [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close