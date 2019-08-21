CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Shooting Near Clark Atlanta University Leave 4 Students Injured

The four teenagers are students of Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University.

Yellow warning tape!

Source: South_agency / Getty

A shooting late Tuesday night (August 20) near Clark Atlanta University has left two students of the school and two others from Spelman College injured. The four victims, aged 17 to 19, were all listed in stable condition and footage of the shooting has been captured.

WSB-TV exclusively reports:

The shooting happened during a block party around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive southwest and Beckwith Street southwest.

Police said when officers arrived, they found four female students, ages 17 through 19, with injuries. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are listed as stable.

Police identified them Wednesday as Erin Ennis, 18; Maia Williams-McLaren, 18; Elyse Spencer, 18; and Kia Thomas, 19.

Clark Atlanta University said two of the students were from Clark Atlanta and the other two were from Spelman College.

The location was on the steps of a library used by Clark Atlanta University, Spelman and Morehouse students.

Police are on the lookout for the suspects connected to the shooting and are asking the public to chime in with tips.

Video of the aftermath can be viewed below courtesy of WSB.

Photo: Getty

Shooting Near Clark Atlanta University Leave 4 Students Injured was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close