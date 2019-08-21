CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show
Russ Rant: Why White Liberals Might Vote For Trump

Recently Russ came across an article that he found, “troubling.” It said that white liberals will probable vote for Trump in 2020 because of one specific thing that he said that “resonates with them.” Trump said, “if Black would only try harder they could be just as well off as whites.” Russ says if you believe that you don’t care about facts or stats. We can try as hard as we can, but sometimes the playing field just isn’t equal. A Black man and a white man could go for the same job interview and they won’t be looked at the same way. Some people relly believe that Black people are lazy therefore they think that a Black employee would’t work as hard as a white employee. Even though they may have the same degree and the same experience. They don’t pay attention to or care about the stats becuase if they did they’d see that 43% of the people on Welfare are white and only 18% are Black.

Russ Rant: Why White Liberals Might Vote For Trump was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

