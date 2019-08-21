If you’ve been waiting for DWTS to return well the wait is soon OVER!

DWTS is set to premiere September 16th. Less than a month away!

Here’s the cast members:

Bachelorette Hannah Brown,

NBA player Lamar Odom,

White House press secretary Sean Spicer,

Supermodel Christie Brinkley,

Actor James Van Der Beek,

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and Country singer Lauren Alaina

Set you tv reminders NOW!

Source:deadline.com

Dancing With The Stars Returns! Here’s This Season’s Cast! was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: ThePrincessofRadio Posted August 21, 2019

Also On 100.3: