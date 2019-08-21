Cleveland Police Officer Facing Charges for Attempted Kidnapping

This is disgusting and disturbing, a Cleveland police officer by the name of Solomon Nhiwatiwa, who is 34c yrs old is facing several charges according to reports. He is accused of trying to kidnap a 12 yr old, and also urinated on her after she declined his offer for a ride home.

1 count of Attempted Kidnapping (with Sexual Motivation Specification)

1 count of Pandering Obscenity Involving A Minor

1 count of Disseminating Matter Harmful To Juveniles

1 count of Endangering Children

1 count of Criminal Child Enticement

1 count of Public Indecency

1 count of Assault

1 count of Attempted Interference With Custody

Whatever comes his way he deserves every ounce that he gets. This is horrible disgusting and one can only imagine how that child feels.

