Drake Sued for Stealing Beats!

Your favorite rapper is being sued for allegedly stealing beats. A producer claims that Drizzy stole the beats for his hit songs, ‘In My Feelings’ and ‘Nice for What’ from him. The song that the beats were allegedly jacked from is called ‘Roll Call.’

Check it out below:

According to HotNewHipHop.com, a New Orleans musician/producer named Samuel Nicholas III aka Sam Skully, claims that Drake used portions of his beats in his songs without permission. Skully also named Big Freedia who was featured on ‘In My Feelings.’ It doesn’t stop there, Skully included Cash Money Records, Asylum Records and Republic Records in his lawsuit as well. Skully claims he released “Roll Call” on a mixtape back in 2000.

****EXPLICIT LYRICS****

What do you think? Do the songs sound similar?

