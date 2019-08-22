CLOSE
Jay Z Will NOT Be NFL’s Newest Owner

The Rumors Have Finally Been Put to Rest.....

Looks like CBS Sports is putting all the rumors to rest. Despite all the talk and high hopes, Jay Z will not be the NFL’s newest team owner.

According to Complex.com, Jay will be the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist but there is no ownership component to this arrangement. They added that NFL and Roc Nation insiders are trying to figure out who leaked this false information. There apparently is a strict vetting process to become a team owner. For more information click here.

 

