Multiple insiders connected to the league say Jay-Z is not on his way to partially owning an NFL team. TMZ claimed that Jay was set to gain a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team and that it was going to happen “soon.” As it stands now, the Roc Nation mogul has agreed to assist in a variety of social justice initiatives in addition to helping oversee future live music entertainment for the NFL. Jay-Z has since received mixed criticism for partnering with the NFL with some people saying he turned his back on Colin Kaepernick.

‘Don’t Believe The hype’…Jay-Z Reportedly Not Interested In Owning NFL Team was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

