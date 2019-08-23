Eminem’s publisher, Eight Mile Style, is filing a lawsuit against streaming giant, Spotify. According to Eight Mile Style, Spotify has been streaming 250 of the Detroit rapper’s songs without permission. They reportedly don’t have the license to make Em’s songs available, but they’ve allegedly backdoored the process. The company also states that they haven’t been accurately compensated for the billions of streams Spotify has obtained. Eight Mile Style is seeking an unspecified amount.

Click the link for the rest of the story https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/eminem-publisher-sues-spotify-claiming-massive-copyright-breach-unconstitutional-law-1233362

Eminem’s Publisher Sues Spotify For Copyright Infringement Claim was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: