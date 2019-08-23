Saweetie Brings Us An ICY Collection Via Her Collaboration With Pretty Little Thing

Saweetie’s new collaboration with Pretty Little Thing just might be our type! The rapper is currently killing it on the music scene so it’s only right she cease the moment and tackle fashion as well. In a post to Twitter, retailer Pretty Little Thing wrote, “ICY SEASON PrettyLittleThing x @Saweetie is COMING Drops September 9th YOU READY!?”

ICY SEASON 💎🔥 PrettyLittleThing x @Saweetie is COMING 🤑 Drops September 9th ❄ YOU READY!? 🥶 Sign up now 👉 https://t.co/fh0Tny8TtO pic.twitter.com/Hz8L5o3xkP — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) August 17, 2019

The new collection comes just in time for the fall. Launching September 9th, get ready to trade in your hot girl summer gear for something icy. In an Instagram post, Saweetie said, “ MY NEW @prettylittlething collection drops Sept. 9th !!!!! All designs were made from scratch, we took our time with it and I’m so happy to see it come to life. This is my first ever big collab collab!!! Thank you PLT for believing me !! and letting me put this ICY GRL touch on your brand Love y’all !! From comfy casual vibes to boujie AF there’s 50 items to choose from!! Comment your favorite emoji for your chance to win a couple pieces !!!! ”

Saweetie‘s collection will have a wide range of clothes to keep you ready for every occasion. From “casual to boujie,” get ready to take your pick from a collection of 50 pieces. Saweetie has a cute sense of style so it’ll be interesting to see what she comes up with. My assumption is that this line will include lots of pinks, icy blues, and winter whites. I see faux fur coats, patent leather skirts, and matching sets. There’s no word on the size range, but I hope its inclusive to the plus size girls.

As the hot girl summer begins to commence, ICY season will roll out. You can shop the Pretty Little Thing x Saweetie collection on September 9th. What do you think? Are you here for this collaboration?

DON’T MISS:

Money Moves: Saweetie Talks Her Future and Finances, Fabulously

Zendaya Is In Paris Stepping On Necks With Her Fashion And Style

Meet Sunni Dai: The 7-Year-Old Girl Who Puts On Fashion Shows At Miami Swim Week

Saweetie Brings Us An ICY Collection Via Her Collaboration With Pretty Little Thing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com